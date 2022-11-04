Accurate Title’s giving the gift of warmth with your donations of new or gently-used coats Nov. 1-21

Thursday, November 3, 2022
We are accepting new or gently used coats in all sizes. Coats can be dropped off at the following locations during regular business hours:

  • Accurate Title, 116 South River Road, Building A, Bedford NH;
  • CMG Home Loans, 26 Londonderry Turnpike, Hooksett, NH;
  • Re/Max Synergy, 1 Constitution Drive, Bedford, NH;
  • Re/Max Insight, 77 Sundial Ave. #102, Manchester NH;
  • Premier Mortgage Lending, 170 South River Road, Bedford NH;
  • Re/Max Bayside, 208 D.W. Highway, Meredith AND 604 Main Street, Laconia, NH;
  • ExP Realty, 583 Main Street, Plymouth NH

