Acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill Performs Oct. 6 at First Public Event at St. Joseph’s Cathedral Since Its Renovation

MANCHESTER, NH – An upcoming concert featuring world-acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill is the first public event held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral since its extensive renovation.

The concert is set for Thursday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. and will include Irish songs, sacred hymns, and popular standards. The backdrop will be the refurbished cathedral, after more than $750,000 in renovations completed less than two months ago.

The Cathedral’s pastor notes that the church was originally built by and for Manchester’s Irish immigrants, and so Cahill’s performance is especially appropriate.

“When I spoke with Emmet, I told him that he would feel right at home at St. Joseph’s,” says Rev. Jason Jalbert.

He continues: “We certainly hope that hearts will be moved by the beauty of the cathedral and the beauty of his singing. I hope many will join us for this special evening of sacred music.”

“I am so excited to be performing at St. Joseph’s,” says Cahill. “For the past 10 years, I have had the pleasure of performing in theaters and faith communities in every state across the country and know how important a church is in bringing a community together.”

Cahill recently made his sold-out debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall. His Irish album debuted at #1 on the Billboard World Music Charts with Sony Music USA. Recent appearances include NBC’s Today Show, New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Pentagon, and Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Cahill hails from Mullingar, Ireland, and is the lead singer with the PBS phenomenon Celtic Thunder, which he has performed with since 2011. His debut solo album was No. 1 on the Billboard World Music Chart.

Admission is $35 at the door, or $50 at 6:15 p.m. which includes a pre-concert meet-and-greet with the artist. Tickets are available at emmetcahill.com