Abe & Louie’s steakhouse in Boston – stellar food and service left us wanting for nothing

I was fortunate to be celebrating two birthdays in Boston and both parties wanted to eat at steakhouses.

The first of two reviews will be of Abe & Louie’s, 793 Boylston St. in Boston and has been in existence for 21 years. They have both outdoor and indoor seating, but you can only make a reservation for indoor seating. Our party sat inside and had a lovely round table so we could all talk and no one was left out. Our server was Janice and, as expected, the service was extraordinary and our party wanted for nothing.

Now on to the food.

Since we were a party of five, we got to order more appetizers. We started with the shrimp cocktail that were a very nice size and the perfect texture. Next came the ahi tuna tartare with plantain chips. The tuna was of great quality, fresh and delicious. We loved the plantain chips and even requested more.

The best appetizer by far was the crab cocktail. Huge pieces of fresh not frozen crab meat that was accompanied by both a mustard and cocktail sauce. The crab cocktail was clearly the winner for appetizers.

The next course was salads. We split two salads between the five of us. We had the Caprese salad with very ripe beefsteak tomatoes that tasted like sugar. The buffalo mozzarella was the right degree of creaminess and the fresh basil made the salad pop. Our next salad was the boca chopped which consisted of iceberg, little gem lettuce, Boston bibb, feta cheese, tomatoes, radishes, black olives, onions, pea sprouts with a light Dijon vinaigrette dressing. Both salads were light and refreshing.

We were all getting full but we didn’t even order our main course yet. Since we were at a steakhouse, we had to order steak for dinner.

The birthday girl had the 8-ounce grass-fed filet that she said she could cut with her fork. The rest of the group shared two aged Prime Sirloin which the restaurant sliced for us. Being the gluttons that we were, we also ordered sides to go along with the steaks. The nice thing about Abe & Louie’s is that you could order most sides as half orders. We ordered Brussels sprouts, potatoes au gratin with prosciutto and sauteed mushrooms with onions. Everything was delicious and the steaks were cooked perfectly.

We were too full for dessert but the restaurant gave us a piece of chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream to end the very satisfying meal.

The restaurant also offered a few seafood options, but the menu was primarily meat-focused. If you do not eat meat, their next-door restaurant Atlantic Fish Company is more seafood-focused.

This was a very fun evening surrounded by great friends, delicious food, and exemplary service. It is well worth the drive into Boston which, by the way, the restaurant has valet parking so very easy in and out.

Watch for the next review, of Ocean Prime in the Seaport District of Boston.