AARP Pledge: FedPoint is committed to hiring experienced, ‘age-diverse’ workforce

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Federal benefits administrator FedPoint® recently took the AARP Employer Pledge, affirming its commitment to hiring experienced workers and to developing a diverse workforce.

By participating in the AARP Employer Pledge Program, FedPoint publicly affirms that it:

believes in equal opportunity for all workers, regardless of age

believes that 50+ workers should have a level playing field in their ability to compete for and obtain jobs

recognizes the value of experienced workers

recruits across diverse age groups and considers all applicants on an equal basis

According to AARP, workers 50+ will soon make up 35 percent of the workforce.

“An age-diverse workforce is a dynamic workforce,” said FedPoint Director of Human Resources Melissa Mclaughlin. “We embrace the unique perspective that experienced workers bring, and we find that their knowledge and life experience make them outstanding contributors and colleagues. What’s more, this group typically has ample experience using insurance products and filing claims for themselves and their loved ones, which helps them adapt to the insurance industry with ease.”

There are just 33 insurance companies nationwide that have joined the program. In New Hampshire, where nearly 20 percent of the population is age 65 and older, just 25 companies, across all industries, are participating in the employer pledge program.

FedPoint is currently hiring for a variety of part-time and full-time positions. To view all of the current openings, visit fedpointusa.com/careers.

About FedPoint

FedPoint®, founded in 2002, is a versatile administrator of large-scale insurance and benefit programs. Serving the federal civilian and uniformed services markets, FedPoint administers both the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program and BENEFEDS under the oversight of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). FedPoint is a trade name of the legal entity Long Term Care Partners, LLC®, a wholly owned subsidiary of John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company. The company is located at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth, NH.

For more information on FedPoint, visit fedpointusa.com.