AARP dishing up free June ice cream nights for seniors – get yours!

Join AARP NH in June for FREE ice cream nights at the following locations 5-7 p.m. (No early birds, please.)

Here’s where we’ll be scooping:

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Puritan Backroom

245 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

To save time in line, please register now: https://events.aarp.org/IC-ManchesterJun23

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Arnie’s Place

164 Loudon Road, Concord

To save time in line, please register now: https://events.aarp.org/IC-Concord23

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Beach Plum

3 Brickyard Square, Epping To save time in line, please register now: https://events.aarp.org/IC-Epping23

While you’re there, stop by and chat with AARP staff and volunteers and find out about other AARP events in your community and get the scoop on some facts you may not know about Social Security!