A Virtual Vigil: 10,000 Candles for New Hampshire and beyond

RecoverYida will be leading 10,000 candles for New Hampshire, a virtual vigil, Saturday August 29th, 2020 from 7 to 10 p.m. via live streaming on Facebook. Recovery and media go together quite well and as I sat down on a Zoom call with Matt Conway and TJ Murphy who are longtime friends, their passion for helping those in recovery comes through loud and clear. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the delivery vehicle but it also allows them to reach a broader global audience with the help of local everyday citizens. If you want to help, just share this link and drop in on the 29th. If you are curious about our conversation here’s the video:

Their most important message?

The opposite of addiction is connection. The opposite of suicide is connection. The antidote for deaths of despair is human connection.

Human connection in a world that is stressing with social distancing and isolation. It’s a universal theme. These are challenging times for creating real connections, anywhere. Lighting candles in remembrance and sharing stories keeps the memories of loved ones alive. Tossing out previous plans of an in-person or drive-in parking lot event, TJ and Matt are experimenting with a professional production team to provide the best possible virtual vigil and life remembrance. Their humility and sincere desire to reach out touches the heart and soul. Only someone who has gone through the depths of despair and moved forward and upward with their life can truly appreciate the power of giving back.

What RecoverYida is doing is creative and powerful. Mixing recovery with media has allowed them to interview “people who have been severely injured in terrorist attacks, people who have been kicked out of a workplace for no reason other than the color of their skin.” They have met with First Responders and veterans with PTS, substance abusers, amputees, “individuals who have had curve balls thrown at their life and have to recover from it.”

TJ and Matt speak about the “gift of paying it forward” because it creates an anchor of strength for the giver and a bond of trust with those they reach out to. It’s the ability to truly say “You belong to somebody. Hold on. I see you, I get you, I am you.”

10,000 candles for New Hampshire is a brand with a goal of creating and sharing a simple message of hope breaking through the isolation that becomes a negative spiral downward. To be seen and heard and have a human connection at some low point helps provide the strength for an individual to choose a path to wellness rather than suicide or further addiction.

It is not just New Hampshire that is suffering from disconnection, loneliness, isolation, deaths of despair and substance abuse. Mental health issues are pervasive throughout the country and the world. This is possibly the most difficult time for so many – Ever.

TJ and Matt talk about simple acts of human kindness that make a difference. That creating a sense of belonging on a human level and reaching out stimulates the natural serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin that come from belonging and helping other people.

The videos that they have taken and will share capture those moments that turn tragedy into triumph. There is an amazing mom, Ann Marie Zanfagna who will speak. She lost her daughter to addiction and has drawn over 300 portraits from photos that grieving family members have sent her. As founder and Artist at Angels of Addictions, she has put a human face to the loss of loved ones. These and other stories have the power to heal.

Event Details:

The annual concert-vigil is called 10,000 Candles, its purpose is to create a space for grieving and raise awareness around deaths of despair (suicide and addiction). It is currently being live-streamed. It combines performing artists with speakers from the mental health and substance use recovery communities sharing their lived experience, hope, support and connection. Live Stream on Thursday August 29th, 2020 7 to 10 p.m. Be with the community for the Livestream and candlelight vigil with Angels of Addictions.

RecoverYdia is a for-purpose organization focused on creating meaningful human connection through digital media and events. Our purpose is to produce messaging and organize events that inspire individuals to connect and interact with their communities in a meaningful way.

Speaker lineup 2020

– Piers Kaniuka, Resistance recovery (Via pre-recorded video)

– Cheryl Pacapelli, Harbor Care (Via pre-recorded video)

– Cynthia Witiker, Interim CEO, GNMHC

– Robbie Spencer, In Our Own Voice Speaker, NAMI NH

– Tim King, Activist and Author, Addiction Nation

– Ann Marie Zanfagna, Founder and Artist, Angels of Addictions

– Jess Parnell, Natacha Davis, Revive Recovery

Plus four performing artists

– Decatur Creek – Acoustic Trio

– Ethyric & B. Snair – Positive Hip Hop

– Matt Roy – Certified Music Therapist and Hip Hop artist

– The Silent Band – 6 Piece Professional Performance

Make a difference. Pay it forward. Share this article, share the video and share the link and be present Saturday August 29, 2020 at 7 p.m.