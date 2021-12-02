A timeless message for all, from Scrooge himself: ‘I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year’

MANCHESTER, NH – Holiday extravaganza, “A Christmas Carol,” is back at The Palace Theatre now through December 22.

Charles Dickens’ beloved tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and ghostly nighttime visitors has come to life once again on this historic stage.

Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his past, present and future.

The guidance of these spirits helps Scrooge recognize his faults and he greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas,” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

This heartwarming production is a must-see for all, young and old! Join us for a story of hope and joy at The Palace Theatre this holiday season!

Tickets are available online at palacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 668-5588.