A solid foundation: Safe Sports Network names James Hamel as Director of Development

MANCHESTER, NH – To help further its mission and increase services and programs for area youth, Safe Sports recently appointed James Hamel as the agency’s Director of Development.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jim aboard,” said Amy Hollingworth, Executive Director, Safe Sports/NHMI. “He brings an impressive skill set and a true passion for supporting the potential of youth.”

Mr. Hamel brings diverse experience in education, non-profit management, and development to this role. He spent several years with the international social entrepreneurship organization, Ashoka, supporting young people in leading positive social change. In his most recent role as Vice President of Development at Lakes Region Community Services (LRCS), he spearheaded the establishment of a new endowment fund, increased donor support by nearly 100 percent and secured numerous charitable grants.

A resident of Meredith, he holds a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC, and a bachelor’s in political science from Plymouth State College in Plymouth.

“Safe Sports has an amazing legacy of providing critical programs and services to student-athletes to help them thrive,” said Mr. Hamel. “I’m excited to be part of this wonderful cause and can’t wait to get started.”

About Safe Sports

Currently, Safe Sports Network provides coverage for 6,000 young athletes, including those at Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester High School West, Bedford, Goffstown, Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Campbell and Trinity High Schools. Young athletes from area youth hockey, football, cheerleading, baseball, and soccer leagues also benefit from these free services.

Further, any youth athlete can take advantage of the Safe Sports free sports injury evaluation clinic weekday afternoons. Please call (603) 627-9728 for more information.

Learn more at: www.nhmi.net/safe-sports-network