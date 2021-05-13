A return to romance after a devastating year for local event spaces: 7 venues ready to host your wedding

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

In the wake of COVID, the event industry, in particular, has taken an obvious crushing blow as venue spaces have been forced to close during the state’s guidance around social-distancing restraints.

“COVID has shut us down for over a year. Every event that we had planned was cancelled in 2020. Every corporate event, every wedding, every party. The effects of COVID have been devastating. It’s unfortunate. People don’t want to have a virtual wedding, people want to have all their friends and family attend, states Douglas Colley of Four Seasons Events.

“We are more optimistic about the fourth quarter as clients are more comfortable to gather again. We have a couple of weddings in October ​that were postponed from last year,” says Colley.

However, with the uptick of vaccines and the loosening of restrictions, the event industry stands poised for its comeback. Below are just a few venues in and around Manchester prepared to safely host your next event. You might be surprised to still find openings for outdoor spaces/summer weddings.

LaBelle Winery – Amherst. [Opening in Derry in May]

Amherst location

Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2017-2021

Winner of Wedding Wire Couples’ Choice Awards 2015-2020

Options for indoor and outdoor receptions?

Yes, both Amherst and Derry locations have options for both indoor and outdoor tented options.

If outdoor options exist: Is there a dance area?

Yes, we can provide a dancing space both indoors or outdoors

What is the capacity?

Our Amherst location can currently accommodate up to 180 guests inside plus/or 100 guests outside on a tented terrace. Our Derry location can currently accommodate up to 240 guests inside plus/or 150 guests outside on a tented terrace.

What is the capacity of guests excluding staff?

See above.

How many people can be seated at each table?

Based on current guidelines, 10

Have buffet options been eliminated?

No, we are now able to offer buffets.

Manchester Country Club – Bedford, NH

Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2011, 2013, 2020 and 2021

Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame

Options for indoor and outdoor receptions?

All of our function spaces include outdoor access for mingling. Specifically for weddings, we offer an option of outdoor ceremony locations and cocktail hour locations. Our receptions are typically hosted indoors in our largest space, our Great Room. Rental of our Great Room does include outdoor mingling areas, guests may enjoy these areas throughout a reception.

What is the capacity of guests excluding staff?

For a wedding under current restrictions, and incorporating social distancing practices we can host 120-180 guests with a dance floor. For receptions without a dance floor, we can host about 200 guests.

How many people can be seated at each table?

Currently 6-10 guests may be seated per table.

Have buffet options been eliminated?

No. Buffet options are available at our venue.

Additional information: information you would like your guests to know?

Our No. 1 goal has always been to provide exceptional service for our clients, while simultaneously creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Over the last year, our business has embraced flexibility, and out-of-the-box thinking to ensure weddings can still operate safely. Last season and moving ahead into this season, no one wedding has looked like the next. Learning about what aspects of the wedding are most important to each individual couple, and also learning about real concerns, they or their families express, adaptability and flexibility has been key to pressing ahead for everyone. From intimate ceremonies and dinner receptions to traditional outdoor ceremonies on our picturesque grounds, followed by grand dinner receptions (and believe it or not dancing outside!) we are here to help couples in our local community (and beyond) create the wedding they always envisioned.

Zorvino Vineyards Sandown NH

New Hampshire Liquor Commission 2016 Winery of the Year

Winner of Hippo Best 2007, 2008

Winner of Best of the Seacoast 2018, 2019

Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2019, 2020, 2021

Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame

Winner of WeddingWire Couples Choice Award 2019, 2020, 2021

*majority of bookings will be for 2022/2023*

Options for indoor and outdoor receptions?

Yes Outdoor/Indoor Ceremony options Outdoor/Indoor Cocktail hour Options Indoor Reception



What is the capacity of guests excluding staff?

200 seated with a dance floor (150 with the current mandate)

How many people can be seated at each table?

10/12 (10 or 12 pre covid/ 10 with current mandate)

Have buffet options been eliminated?

Weddings are plated/ Buffets are available for special events

Currier Museum Manchester, NH

Options for indoor and outdoor receptions?

Indoor ceremonies and receptions only.

Outdoor Zachos Court, available for cocktail hour only, contingent on weather.

If outdoor options exist, is there a dance area?

Indoor dance area only, being mindful of social distancing and mask-wearing

What is the capacity?

100, plus staff

How many people can be seated at each table?

No more than 10

Have buffet options been eliminated?

Staff-serviced buffets (for up to 80 guests) are allowed with masks worn by staff and guests, though plated service is preferred.

Additional information:

The spacious Winter Garden (reception room) offers high ceilings with excellent air circulation.

During cocktail hour, guests may roam the galleries for a true museum experience.

The Currier offers ceremonies and elopements for smaller guest lists; inquire with events@currier.org.

PATS PEAK Henniker, NH

Do you have options for indoor and outdoor receptions?

We offer indoor receptions in our rustic lodges. We have beautiful indoor and outdoor wedding ceremony locations at the base of the mountain. We also offer a Summit Ceremony Skyride Package to tie the knot on the summit of Pats Peak.

What is the capacity of guests excluding staff?

Up to 200 person capacity

How many people can be seated at each table?

8 people per table

Have buffet options been eliminated?

No. We provide a full-service buffet, where staff serve the buffet to guests.

Additional information:

Two rooms to choose from for wedding receptions. Venue amenities include beautiful stone fireplaces, air-conditioning and panoramic views of the mountain. Large decks face the mountain offering spectacular views and a picturesque backdrop.

Saint Anselm College Manchester, NH

Do you have options for indoor and outdoor receptions?

Yes

If outdoor options exist, is there a dance area?

We can rent a dance floor.

Capacity of guests excluding staff?

Depends on the size of the tent we use and the area we block off for the event. We have a variety of locations we use on campus. We have banquet areas that seat 50-500 plus.

How many people can be seated at each table?

We have a variety of table sizes so we can seat 4-12 depending on the table.

Have buffet options been eliminated?

Catering details are changing frequently as we move through the summer and revised state guidelines

Additional information:

Information regarding booking and all of our venues can be found at: www.meetatanselm.com

Brookside Church, Manchester NH

Options for indoor and outdoor receptions?

Yes. Brookside Church offers multiple function, event and performance spaces, as well as vast outdoor grounds that are available for use.

If outdoor options exist:

Is there a dance area? Large grass yard

What is the capacity? 10 acres – Brookside is located on a 10-acre plot of land that offers a park-like setting situated along Ray Brook with gardens, patios and fields.



What is the capacity of guests excluding staff?

Capacities range from 15 to 600 people, and can be used for meetings, lectures, receptions, conferences, concerts and other occasions.

How many people can be seated at each table?

Venue set up is flexible

Have buffet options been eliminated?

Brookside Church is following all CDC guidelines

Any additional information you would like your guests to know?

For more information about the venue rental space at Brookside Church, please visit: https://www.brooksidecc.org/venue-rental Details and fees can be found here: https://www.brooksidecc.org/rental-fees