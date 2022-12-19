A return to public Chanukah celebration at Temple Adath Yeshuran after 3-year COVID pause

MANCHESTER, NH – For the first time in three years due to COVID, families had the opportunity to celebrate Chanukah in person at Temple Adath Yeshurun (TAY) in Manchester Sunday.

Hosted by TAY Brotherhood, kids and adults alike enjoyed the antics of Kugel the Chanukah clown, a Chanukah treasure hunt, and holiday foods, including latkes, sufganiyot (aka jelly-filled doughnuts), and Chanukah gelt (foil-covered chocolate coins).

Brotherhood President Mark Granoff pointed to the efforts of his half-dozen volunteers in helping with the post-Covid event for the community. Sisterhood members were also out in force with gifts for parents and grandparents to peruse.

Said Temple Board President Jake Berry, “It’s good to be back in the building to do something like this, to have fun as part of our kids’ Jewish education.”