A new use for the Hallsville School and more at this week’s BMA meetings

This week, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet for the final time in 2023 and the final time before a new board is inaugurated. Here are some of the things they’ll be discussing.

Hallsville Reuse Analysis

Fred Matuszewski of Matuszewski and Associations have provided a report providing details on what it will take to renovate the currently abandoned former Hallsville Elementary School building.

This report will be heard by the BMA Committee on Lands and Buildings.

Cost estimates are currently set at $5 million for upgrades and customization, with $100,000 needed for annual upkeep according to Mark Gomez, Chief of the Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division of the Manchester Department of Public Works.

The building was going to be a mixed-use facility, with Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) providing elderly housing while the Parks and Recreation Department and Manchester Police Department for various purposes. While SNHS could not obtain the funding needed to make the elderly housing a reality, Manchester Youth Services Director Michael Quigley.

The building has almost entirely unused since 2021.

No Snow Emergency Regulations for the Holidays

Manchester Department of Public Works Director Timothy Clougherty has requested the BMA let him waive the city’s snow emergency regulations on Christmas and New Year’s Day if needed.

Information on why this change is needed was not included in the meeting packet as of Dec. 17, 2023.

Under city ordinance, cars are not allowed park on city streets during a snow emergency to allow snow plow trucks the opportunity to remove snow from the road.

Fire Department Master Plan Overview

The BMA will hear details on a master plan for the Manchester Fire Department with the intent of implementing a three-to-five year work plan designed to achieve the goals and objectives of that master plan.

This plan will be presented by Mary-Ellen Harper of the Dynamix Consulting Group.