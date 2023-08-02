A (National) Night Out to remember

MANCHESTER, NH – Police Chief Allen Aldenberg is hard to read sometimes – he’s stoic and focused in most situations. But Tuesday night he couldn’t conceal his excitement as a Black Hawk helicopter hovered over the field next to Beech Street School.

“That’s awesome,” he said. “I’m not sure how we’re going to top this for next year,” the smile on his face growing as he simultaneously tracked the chopper with his eyes as it moved toward the designated landing spot, in front of the JFK Ice Arena. “But we will.”

And if this year’s turnout was any indication, he’s already topped last year’s event. After a revival of the National Night Out celebration a couple of years ago Aldenberg has since committed to making sure the event continues to grow into a fun and informative gathering place for the whole community. With 55 vendors and free ice cream for anyone 12 or under, there was no shortage of things to see and do – and eat.

Moriama Maldonado was there with her three little ones, ages 4, 2 and 1.

“They love the firefighters,” she said, her oldest running toward a display table, one hand on his Junior Firefighter helmet to keep it from slipping off his head. When asked if there was anything missing from the celebration, she looked around and said, “No – they’ve got everything covered.”

Photo Gallery/Stacy Harrison