A journey toward better health: BEMER technology heals from within

According to some estimates, the cost of pain management in the United States amounts at about $635 billion dollars a year.

To put that in a broader perspective, it is costing us more to treat pain than it does to treat heart disease, cancer, and diabetes each year.

And whether you have suffered from acute or chronic pain, the downstream impact is poor quality of life and lack of mobility, among other things

Treatments for pain are as varied as its causes and chances are, you’ve tried many. One thing you probably haven’t tried involved is improving your microcirculation. Microcirculation brings oxygen and other nutrients throughout your body. So, an important process. On the other hand, when microcirculation is not at peak performance, you might not be getting what you need for maintaining your health.

Enter BEMER.

“At the end of the day, its really all about blood flow,” said Joshua Berka, A Naturopath, who is BEMER’s Medical & Scientific Consultant. Dr. Berka, who has worked at BEMER for over a decade, says that “good blood flow is vital to support our body’s natural healing processes and that BEMER technology offers a non-invasive and efficient way to improve blood flow in just 16 minutes a day.”

First introduced in Germany about 25 years ago, BEMER (short for Bio-Electro-Magnetic Energy Regulation) uses a Pulse Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) to help improve circulation. Users of the technology can either sit or lay on what BEMER calls the body applicator (B. Body) which delivers a measured pulse over a defined period of time, generally 8 minutes to start. For some, the therapy has had profound results. “My husband and I have both seen great results in terms of increased mobility and decreased pain,” says Dot Blair. “We were skeptics at first but learned about BEMER from a friend. It is easy to use and in our case, effective for sure!”

Blair has now used the technology for about seven years. A holistic health coach by trade, she is an advocate for drug-free treatments and calls BEMER “perfect fit for that philosophy.”

Dr. Berka and others at BEMER stress that the technology should be viewed as complementary medicine as part of one’s overall lifestyle. “Among those who swear by BEMER are pro athletes who use it as part of their training regimen or to recover post-workout or competition,” he says.

Jill Smith is newer to the benefits of BEMER, having used it for the past year. She has worked as personal trainer for over 30 years and focuses on older adults. “I have introduced it to some of my clients, including one gentleman who is 78 years old. It’s enabled him to increase his level of activity.”

She describes her own experiences a. transformational” when it comes to BEMER. “After a hard workout in the past, I would sometimes take medication to aid in recovery. Since using BEMER, I have less overall discomfort and I enjoy the ease of using BEMER in the comforts of my home.”

As to this columnist’s experience, I had been dealing with a sore hip injured while running going on a year. As in the type of pain that bugs you in the day and keeps you up at night. Recently, I used BEMER in combination with a new stretching routine and physical therapy. I noticed improvement after a short time and am now pleased to report that I am pain-free and ready for a spring and summer of running, albeit the slow kind.

The BEMER is a class II cleared medical devices by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been peer-reviewed by numerous medical publications. Beyond the ease of use, those who have benefitted from the technology laud its portability. “You can literally take it anyway,” said Blair.

Columnist note: While Medical Matters is pleased to report on a range of health and wellness issues, it is important to note that we do not dispense medical or health care advice. Please talk to your doctor before starting any new routine.