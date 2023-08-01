A great place to learn and grow: Your nursing career at CMC

MANCHESTER, NH – Aaron Smith, RN, MSN, loves being a nurse. He enjoys building relationships with patients and finds being with a patient from the start of the day to the end is unique to nursing compared to other healthcare careers. He can develop a deeper understanding of a patient’s needs and concerns, and celebrates their progress. The role also allows him to build trust, which is crucial for effective communication and patient-centered care.

“As a nurse, I feel like I get to play a large role in getting a person back to being a dad, mom, brother, sister, or back out into the community doing the things that they enjoy. It is a very rewarding career that way,” says Smith.

Education, Advancement & Growth



“My experience at CMC has been that if you are an individual who picks a professional track that you want to go for, they will help you get there. They are currently allowing me to grow as a nursing leader.” Smith says.

Smith’s professional development track at CMC began the moment he started in 2015 as a nurse in the float pool where he was oriented to medical/surgical floors. After spending four years in float pool, Smith decided to expand his skillset and knowledge by transitioning to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Following his tenure in the ICU, he made another strategic move by accepting a house resource nurse position in the Department of Education. This role provided Smith with the flexibility necessary to balance personal commitments while pursuing an online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree. Today, Smith is the E100 (medical/surgical unit) Nurse Manager.

“CMC has supported me through schooling financially,” says Smith. CMC offers a nurse residency program for new graduates, and a competitive tuition reimbursement, scholarship funds and continuing education opportunities for all employees.

CMC also has an entire Department of Education with hospital and unit educators. Smith believes, “This is unique to CMC, as many of our surrounding hospitals only have unit-based educators, who may be covering multiple floors. Education has been a high priority as long as I have been with the organization, which I love.”

A Team Approach



Teamwork and collaboration are crucial in healthcare, especially among nurses and the broader healthcare team. The importance of teamwork cannot be overstated, as it directly affects patient safety, quality of care, and overall outcomes.

“CMC has a unique culture that cannot be described any differently than a ‘family-like feel’. Everyone is extremely warm and welcoming,” Smith says.

Healthcare in general can be very complex, and CMC relies heavily on the expertise of all its team members. “There is a high-level of attention on teamwork and collaboration at CMC and I am very grateful for it,” says Smith.

If you are a nurse or aspiring nurse and are interested in joining a team that looks out for your patients, your future, and one another, check out the CMC Nursing Careers site to learn more. It might change your life or that of a patient.

“I figured this would be a great place to learn and grow, and it certainly has been that for me,” Smith says.