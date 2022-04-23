The Common Ground Initiative A City’s Change-Maker, Schonna Green: My personal inspiration Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 7:43 Share Share Link Embed

You can listen to this content – just press play above.

⇒ RELATED STORY: Q+A with Schonna Green, Manchester’s director of homeless initiatives

Conversing with someone who’s distraught about being on the verge of homelessness is deep water to tread. Speaking with people who happen to be already homeless can be just as overwhelming. I’ve talked with once prideful people who are so insecure about their hygiene, attire and overall situation that they avoid eye contact. Problems like these are intensified tenfold when children are involved.

Behind closed doors, far away from the average citizen, a few hot-button topics are being discussed and legislated on. Our housing crisis, homelessness, affordable housing and saving people who are one paycheck away from being put out on the street have been on the front stage.

I remember the N.H State Troopers closing homeless encampments and clearing out the residents. Although I was on my way to work and leaving the comfort of my own apartment, I still felt the human emotion of sympathy. The homeless of all ages and situations had taken refuge near the Federal court building on Chestnut and Merrimack Streets. Children’s strollers and shopping carts were filled with clothing and personal effects, painting a grim picture, and the stench of hopelessness was in the air. A few feet from that, tents were erected to help deal with the weather.

It was utterly gut-wrenching. A handful of these people were suffering from physical ailments, and some of them were clearly going through a mental health crisis. There had to be a better way to deal with this problem. I asked myself, “How did the city get to this point?” Years later, the problem was just as intense. You could go to the Amoskeag Bridge or Veterans Park on Elm street at any given time and find communities of people living on the street dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues. I’m a New Yorker; I know what homelessness looks like in a major city, and I never thought these problems would be here in New Hampshire.

Our city decided to call in a troubleshooter—a problem solver with a proven track record of making a difference. Enter Schonna Green. Schonna was brought in as the city’s first director of homeless initiatives and officially took the reins on April 15, 2021.

There have been some great articles done on Schonna, but my take is from a personal experience. Anthony Harris, who many people know from his run for alderman in Manchester, introduced me to Schonna while he and I were building our own nonprofit organization. It only took me a few seconds of listening to her before I decided that this woman was the truth. She gave us valuable insight and feedback on organization building.

Schonna loved my work and invited me to be on her media team. I’ve worked beside her on both a business and personal level, and I’ve watched some of her thoughts turn into reality. As a media team member for her H.O.P.E (Housing Opportunities Promote Empowerment) Initiative, I’ve had the pleasure of watching Schonna up close. She thrives on her own and within the team environment. I’ve watched Schonna gain the trust and respect of powerful men and women in this city, and I believe they saw past her skin color and gender. Seeing a Black woman in this position and having this impact in New Hampshire was inspiring. She’s paving the road for my 8-year-old daughter.

Most importantly, Schonna’s work is having a real impact. Nearly 300 housing units are being planned; a hotel and former police station are being turned into affordable housing. She helped launch the “The Heart of Humanity” also known as, “The Spiritual Initiative 2022,” which encourages local churches and faith-based organizations to pool together resources. This will connect and centralize faith organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and communities to assist in everything from substance abuse to helping homeless veterans.

Schonna’s heart and motives were crafted as a young girl from a loving and self-described privileged home. Watching her parents prepare turkeys for less fortunate families, she learned to always give to people who didn’t have much at that early age. Her father, during Christmas, would buy gloves and give them out to impoverished communities. Schonna says, “Think about people who are not as fortunate. Be a good steward and think about humanity.”

She was built for this line of work.

Yet and still, Schonna will be the first to give credit to the collective. She’s the epitome of a team player. She insisted that the pictures provided for media endeavors be of our entire group; every hand involved deserved credit. Even though she clearly facilitated these first-of-their-kind New Hampshire initiatives, she wanted us all to share in these moments.

This selflessness has been showered onto the likes of Anthony Harris and myself. To speak about what she’s helped us accomplish in our lives – the guidance, tutelage, and overall support – would take another column in and of itself. Anthony and I have built our board of directors, formed powerful alliances, and locked in on what we need to do to move our organization forward. I would be negligent not to mention Schonna’s imprint. Her stories of building a successful nonprofit from a small grant, and the caveats and nuances, have stuck with us. Watching her work has been an experience that may exceed what’s taught in college classrooms.

Improving the lives of our neighbors and communities is essential to me as a resident of this city and state. It’s crucial because these initiatives help the quality of life. It should resonate with everyone because we all have children and loved ones who walk the streets of Manchester. Our children are very intuitive, and they can begin to sense what despair and uncertainty look like. In addition, homelessness and unstable housing increase the risk of health problems and criminal behavior. We don’t want our children to witness this.

There’s still a lot to be done in this city regarding homelessness, affordable housing, and substance abuse. The change that Schonna put into motion doesn’t happen overnight, and it takes the community and businesses to get on board. Politicians and landlords must stand with the community, modernize practices and put people over profits. It’s an effort that will have sustainability should all hands be on deck. This is an opportunity for everyone to get involved, from business owners to community stakeholders.

Schonna not only made a difference in the housing issue, but she’s also made a difference in the lives of men like me. I recently drove past the hotel on second street and Queen City Avenue, which is about to be condo-ized; it reminds me of the great work that Schonna’s done. When I walk past a group of homeless people, it reminds me of the initiatives she’s set in motion. Now, when I speak with someone on the verge of homelessness due to high rent, I can offer them some good news that I know to be concrete.

That is what I call hope.

Anthony Payton is a freelance writer and father living in Manchester. He can be reached at anthony.payton@collaborativenh.org. This story is part of his project, The Common Ground Initiative, which aims to highlight the diversity of our communities with stories of people the average Granite Stater might not get to see or meet. The goal is to clarify misconceptions and find the threads that bind us all together as one New Hampshire community.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative as part of our race and equity project. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.