8 people injured in Ossipee apartment fire

OSSIPEE, NH – Eight people were injured in an apartment fire in which people jumped from upper floors to escape the blaze, including two children who were dropped to safety.

State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi and Ossipee Corner Fire Department Chief Adam Riley announce details surrounding a 3rd alarm fire in an apartment building in Ossipee.

Multiple 911 calls were received reporting a fire with people trapped at 455 NH Route 16 just after noon on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Upon arrival, OCFD found heavy fire showing from the 3rd floor of a 4-story, 15-unit apartment building. Three occupants jumped from windows on the third and fourth floors, and two children were dropped from upper windows as well.

Arriving firefighters police officers and civilians assisted occupants with evacuating the building, including one rescue made over a ground ladder. Ultimately, eight occupants were transported to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro by area ambulances. Three victims were then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, two via DHART helicopter and one via ground ambulance. The ages of those transported are as follows:

Dartmouth Hitchcock:

1-month-old female – critical condition

19-year-old female – Serious, non-life threatening

17-year-old female – Serious, non-life threatening

Huggins Hospital:

2-year-old female

23-year-old male

33-year-old female

50-year-old female

53-year-old male

The victims were transported for traumatic injuries from jumping, as well as for smoke inhalation.

There were a total of 49 occupants that lived in the building, with approximately half being home

at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross Disaster Team was on scene to assist with replacing essential items and sheltering the victims for the night. The Town of Ossipee was instrumental in facilitating the victims.

The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office and will be on-going through the day on Friday, March 6.

State Fire Marshal Parisi reminds residents to make sure their smoke alarms are in workingo and to keep exits clear and available for use, including windows and secondary doors.

More information will be forthcoming if/when it is able to be released, including the condition of victims.