8 Black financial advisors specializing in best practices and wealth management

Learning about money the hard way is never an easy lesson, but there are plenty of financial gurus out there to help. And with the advent of the internet, they’re easier than ever to find, offering simple, common-sense tips and strategies you can put into action right now.

Below are seven Black financial advisors that can get your banking account back to black, starting with a local New Hampshire resource.

Elizabeth Salas Evans

Elizabeth Salas Evans, M.S., President & Chief Compliance Officer of Cayena Capital Management in Weare, began her career in 2005 with Fidelity Investments and has since held positions with TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, Windhaven Investment Management, and a small local independent registered investment adviser.

Her financial services experience covers a broad range of roles including that of a relationship manager to high net worth individuals, research assistant, retirement specialist, global trade analyst, and portfolio manager. Throughout her career, Evans has had a particular interest in race and gender equality within the financial services industry and in socially responsible investment themes, corporate practices, environmental stewardship, consumer protection, human rights and diversity. A native of New Hampshire, Evans received a B.S. in business finance and M.S. in applied economics from Southern New Hampshire University.

Evans was honored last year as one of six Outstanding Women in Business Award recipients from NH Business Review. The annual awards celebrate the successes and achievements of women who have had a lasting impact on New Hampshire’s business community as leaders and role models.



Jamila Souffrant

Recognized by Buzzfeed magazine as “27 Podcasts You Need to Start Listening to in 2018,” Jamila Suffrant is a financial freedom podcaster, money coach and founder of JourneytoLaunch.com where she shares her journey to reach Financial Independence while helping others do the same. Jamila Souffrant and her husband saved $169,000 in two years. Her YouTube channel has over 200 videos addressing all your financial needs.

Chris Browning

Named an African-American Financial Gurus to Follow in 2020, 2019 and 2018 by NerdWallet.com Chris Browning is the creator and host of the Popcorn Finance Podcast! Where he utilizes short snippets of time to discuss an array of personal finance subjects including, How to Tell Your Friends You’re Broke, Dealing With your Money Shame, and My Husband Resents My Debt. As a bonus, check out his Tiny Living Series about tiny homes and Poppin’ with Fire-(Financial Independence Retire Early movement).

Marcus Garrett and Rich Jones

Marcus Garrett and Rich Jones are the founders and hosts of the award-winning podcast podcast “Paychecks & Balances,” a personal finance and career advice resource geared toward millennials. They share a decade of professional experience as a Recruiter, HR Generalist and Certified Internal Auditor.

Mellody Hobson

Mellody Hobson began her career at Ariel Investments, as an intern and currently serves as the investment management firm’s Co-CEO. Hobson has been a director of Starbucks Corporation since 2005 and has served as its Vice Chair since 2018. In 2017, Hobson became the first African American woman to chair the Economic Club of Chicago. A story of inspiration, Hobson teaches “financial literacy.”

Dasarte Yarnway

“We are here to give you solutions with your best interest in mind. We know that this is often said in the wealth management industry, but our intention has been evident in the infrastructure of our firm since our inception.” A former running back for UC Berkeley’s football team, Dasarte Yarnway is the Founder & Managing Director of Berknell Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm focused on helping millennials and seasoned investors design their best lives.

Book: Young Money: 4 Proven Actions to Design Your Wealth While You Still Can

Zaneilia Harris

Established in 2009, and with more than 20 years of experience, certified financial planner, Zaneilia Harris created Harris and Harris Wealth Management Group. Her blog—Finance ’n Stilettos—was recognized by Investment News as one of the best blogs for women and investing.

Book: Finance ‘n Stilettos: Money Matters for the Well-Heeled Woman