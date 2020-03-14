7th presumptive positive NH COVID-19 patient was at Manchester DMV last week

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced a new presumptive positive test result for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This brings the total in New Hampshire to 7 cases.

The person is an adult female from Rockingham County who notified their healthcare provider after developing symptoms. There is an ongoing investigation to identify people with close contact before this individual self-isolated. Any person who has been identified as a close contact will be notified directly by DHHS. DHHS has determined that the person was at the Manchester branch of the NH Division of Motor Vehicles, at 377 South Willow Street in Manchester on the following days:

Monday, March 2, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday, March 3, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday, March 4, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Thursday, March 5, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday, March 10, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

The press release does not specify that the woman works at the DMV.

The Manchester DMV will be closed on Saturday, March 14, for enhanced cleaning and to allow DHHS to conduct the contact investigation. Any individuals who entered the Manchester DMV during those days and times may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and should monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness. Any persons who were in the Manchester DMV on those days and have developed symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, and immediately contact their healthcare provider. Any individual who is symptomatic but does not have a healthcare provider should contact DHHS at (603) 271-4496.

Any person who develops fever or respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) should stay home away from others and seek health advice by phone from a healthcare provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19. Self-observation guidance can be found here.

Given the increasing numbers of infections globally and around the United States to protect themselves and help prevent further community spread, all persons should:

Stay home and avoid public places when sick (i.e. social distancing)

Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Wash hands frequently

Avoid being within 6 feet (close contact) of a person who is sick

Avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information on COVID-19 in NH, please visit https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm. For the latest information from the CDC, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.