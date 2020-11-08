$750K in CARES Act money distributed by Granite United Way to help with substance use disorder

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way has awarded $750,000 to help people affected by substance use disorder and experiencing great challenges caused by COVID-19. This funding was entrusted to Granite United Way through CARES Act assistance provided through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).

The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery is dedicated to the timely, fair and transparent allocation and disbursement of CARES Act emergency relief funds to COVID-19 pandemic impacted communities, organizations and businesses. All United Way organizations across the state utilized proven review processes to identify and award over 20 organizations across the state. The funds from this program will provide desperately needed assistance in securing basic needs for people throughout New Hampshire affected by COVID-19.

“This has been a great opportunity for all of our United Ways to work together and with our community partners to ensure this funding gets to those who need it the most,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “The United Ways in New Hampshire worked closely with David Mara, Governor’s Advisor on Addiction and Behavioral Health and the Governor’s Office to do this important work. Our strong relationships with nonprofits and proven systems of funding allocations will bring hope and help to people in extreme circumstances.”

Organizations receiving this support have witnessed first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected New Hampshire residents who were already struggling with substance use disorder.

“The support from Granite United Way and United Way of Sullivan County is coming at a critical time for us. As we move into the winter months, we know the challenges presented by COVID-19 will become more intensive for our clients. Being able to support their basic needs so that they can remain engaged in services and rebuild is a benefit we would not have been able to offer without these funds,” said Stephanie Slayton, LCSW-TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont, one of the recipients.

“This support will really help our organization continue to help people struggling with addiction,” said Steve Gadomski, Teen Challenge in Manchester.

“These funds will support North Country residents who are trying to piece their lives back together; COVID-19 has made life difficult for nearly all of us, but particularly so for people in recovery. These funds represent a sound investment in these individuals’ future, and in the future of their children and families,” said Ken Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coos County Family Health Services.

Granite United Way, United Way of Sullivan County, United Way of Greater Nashua, United Way of the Greater Seacoast and Monadnock United Way worked together to bring this critical assistance to people affected by substance use disorder.

This program will fund expenses such as food, clothing, transportation, housing and other necessary resources. The funding will run through December 30, 2020.

Residents of New Hampshire in need of this assistance may call 211 to find an organization in their area to help.

