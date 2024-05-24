$70,000 Raised for NH Military Community

Manchester, NH – Easterseals NH Veterans Count recently partnered with Binnie Media to present a day of programming by and about veterans, raising over $70,000 for the New Hampshire military community.

The on-air fundraiser held on May 15 was the 10th annual Veterans Count Make 12-Hours Count Radiothon. Funds raised directly aid New Hampshire service members, veterans and their families through Veterans Count case management and emergency financial assistance.

“We are tremendously grateful to everyone who donated through the radiothon,” said Maureen Beauregard, President and CEO of Easterseals NH. “The money raised makes a real impact in the lives of New Hampshire service members, veterans, and their families, who sacrificed much for our nation and who deserve the highest-quality support.”

Donations continue to be accepted online at https://vetscount.org/donate-now/ and by texting “Vets” to 78000.

The radiothon was broadcast on The Pulse of NH stations, including News Talk 107.3 WTPL, 98.1 WTSN, and 107.3 WEMJ. Listeners also tuned in to the radiothon on music stations, including Frank FM, 105.5 JYY, Country 93.3 The Wolf, and Country 95.3 & 107.1 The Wolf.

Listeners enjoyed a day filled with stories, sponsor interviews, celebrity endorsements, and dignitary spotlights hosted by Jack Heath of “Good Morning New Hampshire” and broadcast legend Mike Pomp.

Close to 100,000 NH residents over age 18 are either active-duty service members, in the National Guard or military veterans. That is roughly 1 in 10 adults in the Granite State. They are friends, family members, co-workers, and neighbors.

Veterans and military families face daily challenges that Veterans Count addresses through exceptional, personalized care coordination and services, including: housing stabilization, employment, legal assistance, emotional support, aging and senior needs, disability services, transportation, substance use disorders, budgeting and financial management, emergency financial assistance, and clinical mental health counseling.

Veterans Count is grateful to lead sponsor FedPoint and the following additional sponsors: Abundant Life, Coca-Cola, Eastern Propane, Eversource GRB, Great Bay Sauna, Heritage HVAC, Jasmoor Roofing, Northeast Delta Dental, Patio Barn, Service Credit Union, and Tuscan Brands.