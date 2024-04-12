70+ restaurants (and counting) want to knock your Taco Tour socks off

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) released on Friday the list of more than 70 participating restaurants for Taco Tour Manchester taking place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 4 – 8 p.m. throughout Downtown Manchester.



The GMC is excited to see such a strong response and desire for Manchester area eateries and businesses to be involved with this beloved tradition.

“Taco Tour Manchester would not be possible if it weren’t for the restaurants at the core of our vibrant community. We cannot wait for event attendees to discover something new and experience all that downtown Manchester has to offer,” said Cole Riel, Director of Small Business and Community Development at the Greater Manchester Chamber.



The official Taco Tour Manchester map will be released in the coming days and will include details on what signature tacos each restaurant will be serving. Gluten Free (GF) and Vegan (V) options will be denoted. All participating restaurants will be serving $3 tacos, or crafted beverages like cold brew coffee, and the event is cash only. There will also be dessert taco options featured throughout the event. Several businesses in Downtown Manchester will also be involved in creative ways and participating in the event expected to bring in over 20,000 to experience the foodie scene downtown. There will be entertainment throughout the event from local performers, like the Magic Man DaSean Greene and Ted Herbert’s Music School, and a free concert on the M&T Bank Bandstand Stage.

More information for attendees can be found at www.tacotourmanchester.com and questions can be sent to tacotourmanchester@gmail.com



Taco Tour Manchester Participants as of April 12, 2o24

110 Grill

815 Cocktails & Provisions

900 Degrees

Alas De Frida

Alley Cat

Alltown Fresh Manchester

Annapurna

Ansanm

Antojito’s

AR Workshop

Aroma Joe’s

B’s Tacos

Bad Brgr

Barcode

Basha Grill

Bearded Baking

Beeze Tees

Ben and Jerry’s

bluAqua Restrobar

Boards and Brews

Buba Noodle

Campo

Cat Alley Cafe

City Hall Pub

Consuelos

Creative Kones

DeadProof Pizza Co @ Bonfire

Dew Collective

Diz’s Cafe

Don Quijote

El Rincon

Empanadas Deluxe 603

Firefly Manchester

Granite State Candy Shoppe

Granite State Escape

Granite YMCA

Gyro Spot

Holly’s Kona Ice

Hooked + Ignite

Industry East

Keys Piano Bar & Grill

Kisaki

Lil’ Sunny The Camper

Margarita’s Manchester

McGarveys

MFD Central Station

Mi Jalisco

Oh Sugar

One Happy Clam Food Truck

Osaka

Patz Deli

Pho Golden Bowl

Piccola Italia Ristorante

Playa Bowls

Pours & Petals

Presto Pasta

Queen City Cupcakes

Queen City Improv

Rare Breed Coffee

Shopper’s Pub

Shorty’s Mexican Roadhouse

Soho Bistro

Stark Brewing Co.

Stashbox

Stoned Wall

Strange Brew Tavern

Street Foodz

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Taj India

Taste and Art of Greece

Terracotta Room

Thai Food Connection

The Bakeshop On Kelley Street

The Common Man Roadside Millyard

The Current kitchen and bar @ the Doubletree

The Currier Museum of Art

The Farm Bar and Grille

The Hill Bar & Grille

The HopKnot

The Patio

The Pint Publik House

The Potato Concept

The Red Barn Diner

The Sleazy Vegan

Thirsty Moose

Thistle’s Salsa

Thousand Crane

Tidewater

To Share Brewing Company

TOLA Rose Italian Eats

Tommy’s Pizzeria

USA Chicken & Biscuit

Walking Gourmet

Yankee Lanes

ABOUT TACO TOUR MANCHESTER

Started in 2011 by the Hippo Press, Taco Tour Manchester was resurrected by the Greater Manchester Chamber in 2022. Taco Tour Manchester is one of the largest single day food festivals in the country and hosts 20,000+ attendees annually. Elm Street is closed off to create a lively atmosphere for locals and visitors to enjoy tacos over a four-hour festival. Beyond its culinary delights, Taco Tour Manchester celebrates the downtown scene, inviting exploration and the chance to discover new culinary experiences. With over 70 participating establishments offering $3 tacos, attendees can indulge in a variety of flavors while enjoying the community spirit.

ABOUT THE GREATER MANCHESTER CHAMBER

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.