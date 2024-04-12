70+ restaurants (and counting) want to knock your Taco Tour socks off

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) released on Friday the list of more than 70 participating restaurants for Taco Tour Manchester taking place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 4 – 8 p.m. throughout Downtown Manchester.
The GMC is excited to see such a strong response and desire for Manchester area eateries and businesses to be involved with this beloved tradition.
“Taco Tour Manchester would not be possible if it weren’t for the restaurants at the core of our vibrant community. We cannot wait for event attendees to discover something new and experience all that downtown Manchester has to offer,” said Cole Riel, Director of Small Business and Community Development at the Greater Manchester Chamber.
The official Taco Tour Manchester map will be released in the coming days and will include details on what signature tacos each restaurant will be serving. Gluten Free (GF) and Vegan (V) options will be denoted. All participating restaurants will be serving $3 tacos, or crafted beverages like cold brew coffee, and the event is cash only. There will also be dessert taco options featured throughout the event. Several businesses in Downtown Manchester will also be involved in creative ways and participating in the event expected to bring in over 20,000 to experience the foodie scene downtown. There will be entertainment throughout the event from local performers, like the Magic Man DaSean Greene and Ted Herbert’s Music School, and a free concert on the M&T Bank Bandstand Stage.
More information for attendees can be found at www.tacotourmanchester.com and questions can be sent to tacotourmanchester@gmail.com
Taco Tour Manchester Participants as of April 12, 2o24
- 110 Grill
- 815 Cocktails & Provisions
- 900 Degrees
- Alas De Frida
- Alley Cat
- Alltown Fresh Manchester
- Annapurna
- Ansanm
- Antojito’s
- AR Workshop
- Aroma Joe’s
- B’s Tacos
- Bad Brgr
- Barcode
- Basha Grill
- Bearded Baking
- Beeze Tees
- Ben and Jerry’s
- bluAqua Restrobar
- Boards and Brews
- Buba Noodle
- Campo
- Cat Alley Cafe
- City Hall Pub
- Consuelos
- Creative Kones
- DeadProof Pizza Co @ Bonfire
- Dew Collective
- Diz’s Cafe
- Don Quijote
- El Rincon
- Empanadas Deluxe 603
- Firefly Manchester
- Granite State Candy Shoppe
- Granite State Escape
- Granite YMCA
- Gyro Spot
- Holly’s Kona Ice
- Hooked + Ignite
- Industry East
- Keys Piano Bar & Grill
- Kisaki
- Lil’ Sunny The Camper
- Margarita’s Manchester
- McGarveys
- MFD Central Station
- Mi Jalisco
- Oh Sugar
- One Happy Clam Food Truck
- Osaka
- Patz Deli
- Pho Golden Bowl
- Piccola Italia Ristorante
- Playa Bowls
- Pours & Petals
- Presto Pasta
- Queen City Cupcakes
- Queen City Improv
- Rare Breed Coffee
- Shopper’s Pub
- Shorty’s Mexican Roadhouse
- Soho Bistro
- Stark Brewing Co.
- Stashbox
- Stoned Wall
- Strange Brew Tavern
- Street Foodz
- Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Taj India
- Taste and Art of Greece
- Terracotta Room
- Thai Food Connection
- The Bakeshop On Kelley Street
- The Common Man Roadside Millyard
- The Current kitchen and bar @ the Doubletree
- The Currier Museum of Art
- The Farm Bar and Grille
- The Hill Bar & Grille
- The HopKnot
- The Patio
- The Pint Publik House
- The Potato Concept
- The Red Barn Diner
- The Sleazy Vegan
- Thirsty Moose
- Thistle’s Salsa
- Thousand Crane
- Tidewater
- To Share Brewing Company
- TOLA Rose Italian Eats
- Tommy’s Pizzeria
- USA Chicken & Biscuit
- Walking Gourmet
- Yankee Lanes
ABOUT TACO TOUR MANCHESTER
Started in 2011 by the Hippo Press, Taco Tour Manchester was resurrected by the Greater Manchester Chamber in 2022. Taco Tour Manchester is one of the largest single day food festivals in the country and hosts 20,000+ attendees annually. Elm Street is closed off to create a lively atmosphere for locals and visitors to enjoy tacos over a four-hour festival. Beyond its culinary delights, Taco Tour Manchester celebrates the downtown scene, inviting exploration and the chance to discover new culinary experiences. With over 70 participating establishments offering $3 tacos, attendees can indulge in a variety of flavors while enjoying the community spirit.
ABOUT THE GREATER MANCHESTER CHAMBER
Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.