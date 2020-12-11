7-Eleven clerk assaulted by 2 men after argument over wearing a mask

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police need the public’s help to identify two people who assaulted a store clerk and damaged property on Nov. 30.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 85 S. Main Street on the city’s West Side on Nov. 30. A clerk told police that earlier in the day a white male had come into the store. The clerk told the customer that a facial covering was required in order to be in the business during the COVID-19 mandate. An argument ensued and the clerk reported that the man said he would be back and then left.

A short time later the man returned with another man and according to the clerk, the two ripped down the plexiglass barrier, jumped over the counter, and began punching him. The two men then ripped the employee’s shirt off and ran out of the store. Numerous items were knocked off the counter and the credit card reader was broken.

Police have released the following descriptions of the two men:

The first suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and black mask. He had brown hair and is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall. The second suspect is described as Hispanic or a light-skinned black male. His clothing was unknown. The two were in a black sedan, unknown make or model.

If anyone recognizes these suspects from the surveillance photos provided, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Manchester Crime Line at 603-624-4040.