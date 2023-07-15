66th Annual NH Antiques Show to be held August 10-12

MANCHESTER, NH – For over six decades, The Annual NH Antiques Show has upheld the tradition of bringing fine quality antiques to New England. This year’s show will feature sixty-seven of the finest exhibitors from all over the country with a wide range of fresh-to-market items that include folk art to fine porcelain, country and formal furniture, paintings and prints, glassware, metalware, pottery and so much more.

The 66th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show is set for August 10-12, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester. The show attracts thousands of buyers and enthusiasts from all over the country in search of high-quality antiques that all levels of collectors can appreciate.

The New Hampshire Antiques Show closes a week of antique shows known as Antiques Week in New Hampshire. This annual event brings together highly reputable dealers who, have a keen interest in educating visitors about antiques, save their most prized wares for this annual event. “These dealers know just what buyers are looking for and they save these treasures for this annual event. This is a year-long effort that begins just days after the show as they shop and search for this three-day event, all throughout the year,” stated Tommy Thompson, President of the board of Directors for the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association.

“All of the exhibitors continually re-stock their booths throughout the three-day event, so you will want to take advantage of the free return visit with initial admission and plan to visit your favorite exhibitors every day. With on-site shipping and no sales tax this is the event to find that one-of-a-kind piece of Americana that you have been searching for,” added Thompson.

The tradition continues, as The Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show returns for its 66th year to downtown Manchester, August 10-12, 2023. Show hours are Thursday, August 10 & Friday, August 11 from 10 am – 7 pm; and Saturday, August 12, 10 am – 4 pm. Admission is $15 on Thursday, $10 on Friday and Saturday. Visitors under 30 (with proper ID) are admitted free and as always, there are free return visits to the show after initial admission. For more information, visit www.nhada.org.

About NH Antiques Dealers Association (NHADA)

The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association (NHADA) is one of the largest antiques organizations of its kind, with two hundred-plus in-state and out-of-state members dedicated to integrity and courtesy in their business dealings and to an awareness and appreciation for objects of antique value. From its humble beginnings in 1957, when membership dues were five dollars, the NHADA has developed a reputation for being one of the most respected dealer organizations in the country.