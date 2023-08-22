603 Legal Aid podcast, Episode 1: Unlawful landlords and what tenants can do to protect themselves

Far too often, people don’t know that when they are facing a problem – like a landlord who won’t give back a security deposit, or a denial of a program like food stamps – that they have legal rights, and there are ways to advocate for those rights in the civil legal system.

This new podcast from NH Legal Aid– Granite Justice: conversations about the civil legal system with Shane Cooper, an Associate Dean at UNH Franklin Pierce– aims to help people navigate common civil legal issues and questions.

Please remember as you listen, this podcast is for informational purposes only. Nothing said here by either party constitutes legal advice of any kind or creates an attorney-client relationship between a listener and NH Legal Assistance or 603 Legal Aid or the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.

Renting can be difficult and having a landlord who is unjust toward you can significantly affect you. In this inaugural episode of the Granite Justice podcast, Shane Cooper, an Associate Dean at UNH Franklin Pierce talks with Steve McGilvary, a paralegal at 603 Legal Aid to talk about the 540-A petition which is used to provide protection for tenants against unjust actions from landlords. They go over how to begin the petition, what are some major aspects to keep an eye out for, and what repercussions can come from this petition.

This article and podcast are being done in partnership with NH Legal Aid (visit 603LegalAid.org), Granite State News Collaborative and produced by GSNC partner The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University. They are being shared with partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. Please remember as you listen or read, this podcast and article are for informational purposes only.