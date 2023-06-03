603 Bright Futures survey results reflect current successes, challenges for NH schools

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) on Friday released results of its 603 Bright Futures Survey, which was administered in the spring. The annual survey provides feedback from educators, families, and community members across the state on the successes, challenges, and areas of growth from the recent school year.

“We are seeing progress from year to year as it relates to innovation, enhanced school safety and school climate, and it is clear from the results that there are strong partnerships and communication between schools and families,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “Still, there remains room for growth and improvement, especially as it relates to student anxiety, student behavior and the need for additional supports for our valued educators.”

In total, 9,530 family members, teachers, educational staff and community members completed the survey.

For Manchester, 26 responses from teachers and staff were tabulated and 32 responses from family members were tabulated.

To ensure alignment with students’ needs and ensure that the voices of all New Hampshire residents were represented, all community members were invited to express their feedback on topics impacting their local school system. This year’s survey embedded questions around special education, learning models, school climate, school safety, community engagement, student and staff well-being, learning conditions and more.

The results of the 603 Bright Futures survey identified key improvement areas, as well as sectors that need further support. Key insights include:

About 74 percent of public school parents surveyed (or 4,312) said the relationships between staff and students at their school are either quite respectful or extremely respectful. About 61 percent of public teachers and staff surveyed (or 1,303) said the relationships between staff and students is either quite respectful or extremely respectful.

About 51 percent of public teachers and staff surveyed (or 1,346) said the administrators at their school do extremely well or quite well at creating an environment that helps students learn.

About 21 percent of public school parents surveyed (or 1,221) said that if they raise concerns with their child’s school, it will negatively impact their child; 79 percent (or 4,645) said they disagree or strongly disagree.

About 74 percent of public school parents surveyed (or 4,375) said their child feels quite safe or extremely safe at school.

Public teachers and staff surveyed said they need additional support to be effective in their job, particularly when it relates to supporting students with IEPs (39 percent, or 1,017), supporting students who have fallen behind (43 percent, or 1,120), supporting family engagement (25 percent, or 647) and supporting academically advanced students (22 percent, or 562).

About 46 percent of public school parents surveyed (or 2,660) said instruction at their child’s school frequently or almost always incorporates new or innovative approaches designed to better reach students.

About 78 percent of community members surveyed (or 520) said it is important that their local school system offer social and emotional supports to students, in addition to academics.

About 27 percent of public school parents surveyed (or 1,573) said their child was less anxious this school year compared to last year; about 73 percent (or 4,299) said they were the same or more anxious.

About 37 percent of public school teachers and staff surveyed (or 973) said their students were less well-behaved or regulated compared to last year; 47 percent (or 1,232) said their students behaved the same and 16 percent (or 408) said student behavior improved compared to last year.

“With a record number of renewals for New Hampshire educator credentials in 2022, coupled with generally positive feedback from educators about current teaching and learning conditions, educators here seem to be bucking the trend – reporting, on average, positive interactions and experiences within their schools. I thank them for being committed to constant improvement and growth for the benefit of our students,” said Edelblut. “While there is difficult work to be done to improve our education system, this survey helps school leaders better understand the obstacles, create new priorities and establish a fresh vision to ensure bright futures.”

To view full results of every district/school in the state including Manchester, and to learn more, visit 2023 Survey Results.