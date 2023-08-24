6 YMCA gymnasts medal at national competition

MANCHESTER, NH – The YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown Gymnastics team traveled earlier this summer to Cincinnati, Ohio, to compete in the YMCA National Gymnastics Championship.

In order to qualify, the athletes had to compete and finish at National Gymnastics standard levels twice in the last year (32 points or higher for the Level 8 team and 33 points or higher for the Xcel Platinum team). During the four-day national competition, the NH team attended an Opening Ceremony where former Olympian Shannon Miller was the guest speaker.

Over 1,600 gymnasts from 77 YMCA gymnastics teams from around the United States participated in the annual competition. Among the awards, the Allard Center Xcel Platinum Team finished in 6th place overall out of 35 teams competing at that level. Equally and perhaps even more impressive were the individual awards as follows:

Hazel Ripple of Bedford

1 st All Around with a score of 36.275

All Around with a score of 36.275 2 nd on Vault with a score of 8.95

on Vault with a score of 8.95 2 nd on Beam with a score of 9.175

on Beam with a score of 9.175 2 nd on Floor with a score of 9.45

on Floor with a score of 9.45 5th on Bars

Parker Greenhalge of Weare

3 rd on Bars with a score of 8.85

on Bars with a score of 8.85 7th All Around with a score of 35.00

Paige Whelan of Bedford

3 rd on Vault with a score of 8.95

on Vault with a score of 8.95 4th on Beam with a score of 9.175

Kaelyn Gagnon of Manchester

7 th on Bars with a score of 8.525

on Bars with a score of 8.525 8th on Floor with a score of 9.2

Two members of the team competing at Level 8 finished as follows:

Jessie Seward of Goffstown

4th on Beam with a score of 9.25

Cassie Seward of Goffstown

10th on Beam with a score of 9.0

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2021, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at over $1.29 million to 10,868 individuals. To learn more, please visit www.graniteymca.org.