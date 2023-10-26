6-year-old suffers serous injuries after being struck by truck

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A child was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a truck.

On October 25, 2023, at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers from Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Union and Harvard streets for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The Manchester Police Department located a motor vehicle crash involving a grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 51-year-old male from Manchester who did not sustain injuries from the crash. The pedestrian was identified as a 6-year-old female who sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.