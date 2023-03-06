6 reports of windows hit with BB gun pellets over past month, including police headquarters

MANCHESTER, NH – Since early February, there have been six separate shootings at businesses and agencies in Manchester, including one here at the Manchester Police Department. Windows were damaged in all of these incidents, but no one was hurt. Except for one incident, the damage was located after the fact, and the repair estimate for each incident is more than $1,000.

∙ February 9 – Damaged window was found at Farley White Interests at 1155 Elm Street.

∙ February 21- Damaged window found at the Manchester Police Department at 405 Valley St

∙ February 23 – Window shattered while an employee was working in Heaven’s Gas at 41 Webster St. (a white car was passing by when the window broke)

∙ February 24 – a damaged window was found at Burger King at 737 Hooksett Rd.

∙ February 28 – a damaged window was found at Rite Aid at 53 Hooksett Rd

∙ March 2 – a damaged window was found at Bank of America at 705 Hooksett Rd.

Manchester Police are actively investigating these incidents and trying to determine if they are connected. Anyone with information about these shootings or similar incidents should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.