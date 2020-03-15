6 new cases brings number of NH novel coronavirus patients to 13

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced six new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This brings the total in New Hampshire to 13 cases. The affected persons are adults, 4 females and 2 males, and all have traveled to domestic or international locations.

Two of the persons are adult women from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple countries in Europe on the same trip with an earlier COVID-19 case announced in New Hampshire.

Two adult females are from Rockingham County who recently traveled to different U.S. states experiencing community transmission.

The fifth person is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple European countries.

The sixth individual is an adult male from the city of Nashua in Hillsborough County who recently traveled to Central America.

All patients are isolating at home and household contacts have self-quarantined.

DHHS conducted an investigation into these persons’ activities and is in the process of notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with these persons while infectious.

Any New Hampshire resident who has developed fever, respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) or even mild flu-like symptoms need to limit community exposure. Stay home, limit contact with other people, and immediately contact your healthcare provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19. Any individual who is symptomatic but does not have a healthcare provider should contact DHHS at (603) 271-4496.