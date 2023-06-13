51 district employees recognized by school board for collective 1,232 years of service

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of School Committee on Monday night recognized more than 50 retiring District employees. Some of the employees have already completed their service, while others will finish up at the end of this school year.

The retiring employees have served Manchester School District for a combined 1,232 years, an average of more than 23 years of service per employee. This includes three employees – Sandra Chapman, Diane Spaulding, and Jane Bright – who have worked in the district for at least 45 years.

“We are grateful and proud of each of these employees, who have shown their dedication to our students and community through their years of service,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis. “I want to offer my congratulations to these employees and wish them the best in retirement – they have certainly earned it.”

Just over half of the retiring employees are teachers, and the group includes paraprofessionals, administrative assistants, food service workers, psychologists, a principal, and a handful of other positions. Nearly half of the employees are retiring from elementary schools, although employees represent all levels of schools.

Among those recognized during the meeting were Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen, who announced her departure from the school district effective July 1 to serve as Superintendent of Lebanon School District.

Full list of retirees: