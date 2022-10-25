5 Derryfield seniors reconized in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

MANCHESTER NH – The Derryfield School announced on October 25 that five students have been recognized by the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program for their scholastic talents. Seniors Jaisen Soundar, Jack Schroeder, and Zachary Rabold are presently semifinalists and Artem Yurovskiy and Benjamin Roy were named Commended students.

“One of Derryfield’s core values is ‘Aim High,’ and so we are very proud of these five students who are recognized for their academic excellence,” notes Andy Chappell, Head of School at Derryfield.

Nationally, approximately 16,000 students qualify as Semifinalists. To ensure that academically talented young people from all parts of the United States are included in this talent pool, Semifinalists are designated on a state-representational basis. Semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state.

About 34,000 Commended students throughout the nation are recognized for their

exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for

National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for

academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

The National Merit® Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year.

Finalists will be announced in February 2023.