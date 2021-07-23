5-Day Forecast: A return to more unsettled weather pattern and, yes, it’s been the raniest July since 1915

Friday, July 23, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Today a reinforcing surge of cool/dry air will approach New Hampshire and will likely trigger brief spot afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High pressure over the Ohio Valley builds east tomorrow, providing mild days and cool nights along with low humidity and mainly dry weather to start the weekend.

 Weather News

Concord has broken the July precipitation record. 10.69 inches has fallen so far this month, breaking the old record of 10.29 in 1915. And there’s still more than a week left in the month! Records at Concord go back to 1868.

5-Day Outlook July 22 – July 26

Today: Mix sun & clouds; with a spot shower or thunderstorm High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortably cool Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 82 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clouding up Low 63 Wind: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with few showers High: 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with spot thunderstorms Low: 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds; warmer & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 85 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm & muggy High 86 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low 66 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A return to more unsettled and humid weather late this weekend into early next week as high pressure moves offshore. A slow-moving frontal boundary will likely linger just offshore early next week.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny & nice
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the low 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 11:21 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 5:31 PM

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!