5-Day Forecast: A return to more unsettled weather pattern and, yes, it’s been the raniest July since 1915

Today a reinforcing surge of cool/dry air will approach New Hampshire and will likely trigger brief spot afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High pressure over the Ohio Valley builds east tomorrow, providing mild days and cool nights along with low humidity and mainly dry weather to start the weekend.

Weather News

Concord has broken the July precipitation record. 10.69 inches has fallen so far this month, breaking the old record of 10.29 in 1915. And there’s still more than a week left in the month! Records at Concord go back to 1868.