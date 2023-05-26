4 police officers discharged guns in shooting that killed victim, a 26-year-old Hooksett man

RELATED STORIES

CONCORD, NH – A Hooksett man has been identified as the victim in a shooting early Friday morning by Manchester police, who were responding to a 911 call.

The following information, including the identity of the victim, was issued Friday afternoon by the NH Attorney General’s office.

At approximately 3:25 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, Manchester police officers responded to a 911 call at 1143 Mammoth Road for a report of a person armed with a firearm. The responding officers encountered an armed male adult outside the residence. During the encounter, four Manchester Police Officers discharged their firearms and one additional Manchester Police Officer discharged a less-lethal munition. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the armed man, identified as Alex Naone, 26, of Hooksett, was shot and died. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy Friday and determined Mr. Naone’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another. No law enforcement officers, or other private citizens, were physically injured during this incident. Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body-worn cameras. The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the officers’ interviews are completed.

According to the Manchester Police log the initial call was listed as a “mental health issue.” That information has not yet been confirmed by police or the attorney general’s office pending completion of the initial investigation.