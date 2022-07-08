4 people treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, 1 remains in critical condition

MANCHESTER, NH — Four people — including three children — were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after a 911 call reporting an unconscious person.

First-responders from Manchester Fire Department arrived at 219 Fieldcrest Road just after 7 p.m. and found one person unconscious outside the residence. That person was transported to Catholic Medical Center and then airlifted to a New York hospital where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Gas detection meters were used to discover high levels of carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds in the building. The building was evacuated and additional units were called to the scene. The remaining residents of the building were tested using a blood gas meter. Three children were transported via ambulance to the CMC. The building was ventilated using electric fans.



According to preliminary reports from fire officials, the cause of the incident was the use of a gas-powered pressure washer in conjunction with a household solvent in a poorly ventilated basement.