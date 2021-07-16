4 people shot, 2 from Mass. arrested after incident connected to Jewel night club

MANCHESTER, NH – Two men were arrested Friday following a reported shooting incident, police said.

On July 16, 2021, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Manchester Police received a report of a shooting and the caller made reference to the Jewel Nightclub. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle arrived at Elliot Hospital and dropped off four gunshot victims.

Officers responded to the Elliot Hospital and the area around Jewel Nightclub to further investigate this incident. While in the area, Officer Alexandros Hondros heard a gunshot. Officer Hondros then saw a blue Audi leaving the area at a high rate of speed. He pursued the vehicle and other officers responded to assist. A felony motor vehicle stop was conducted, however, during the stop the suspects drove away. Officers once again followed the vehicle. It later crashed on a dead-end street, backed up into a parked pick-up truck, and drove into Ofc. Hondros’ cruiser.

Dy’vee Spencer, 21, and Jose Jusino, 21, both of Springfield, Mass., were taken into custody. Spencer was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (felony), conduct after an accident, resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer. Jusino was charged with resisting arrest. The gunshot incident is still under investigation. Officer Hondros was transported to the hospital for evaluation of his injuries sustained as a result of his cruiser being struck by the Audi. He has since been released from the hospital.

As the above incident was occurring, other officers learned more about the incident involving the victims at Elliot Hospital. It was determined that those people had attended a performance at the Jewel Nightclub earlier in the evening. After leaving the club, they were involved in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 293. New Hampshire State Police are leading that investigation because the incident occurred on the highway, which is State Police jurisdiction.

New Hampshire State Police investigators have learned this drive-by shooting took place on Interstate 293 southbound in the City of Manchester, most specifically in the area of the Exit 2 off-ramp. The vehicle involved has been described as a white box-style vehicle, possibly a Dodge. It was further learned that four individuals had been struck by bullets and sustained injuries. None of those injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

At this point it is unclear if the two incidents are connected, Hamel said.