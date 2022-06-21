4 people displaced after house fire on South Porter Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Four people were displaced after a late-night fire on South Porter Street.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 20 a 911 call came in reporting smoke in the building at 640 S. Porter St.

First arriving companies reported smoke showing in the third-floor windows. Initial investigation upgraded the report to include smoke showing on both the second and third floors of the 3-story wood-framed building.

Crews initiated an aggressive interior offensive attack utilizing a 1-3/4” charged hose line to the second floor. A second 1-3/4” line was advanced to the second floor and the fire was contained to the kitchen and dining area there.

Primary and secondary searches for possible occupants still inside the building were conducted, and all occupants were accounted for.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The location of the building at the end of a dead-end street limited access to the building for fire apparatus. fire officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was undetermined but deemed accidental.

Damage to the building was estimated at $100,000.