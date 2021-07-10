4 of 10 Three Hits from Vigil, Three RBI from Orimoloye Leads NH to Win

Binghamton, NY – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) rode a five-run eighth inning to a 7-3 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets Double-A affiliate) on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Fisher Cats starting pitcher Reilly Hovis retired the first six batters in order before surrendering three runs in the bottom of the third.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-35) scored their runs on an RBI double from Manny Rodriguez and a two-run home run from Nick Meyer, all coming in the third. The Rumble Ponies were held without a hit after the fourth inning.

The Fisher Cats (23-32) got a two-run double from Demi Orimoloye in the top of the sixth. In the top of the eighth, New Hampshire got runs batted in from Rodrigo Vigil, Demi Orimoloye, and two from Chavez Young, en route to what would become the 10th comeback victory of the season. It would also be the fourth time the Fisher Cats won a game when trailing after seven innings.

A strong outing from New Hampshire pitcher Will McAffer (W, 1-0) in relief saw the Vancouver native pitch three full hitless innings. McAffer picked up his first win at the Double-A level.

Fitz Stadler pitched the final two frames for the Fisher Cats, striking out five of the seven batters he faced.

The Fisher Cats play again on Saturday in Binghamton at 6:35 p.m. Tune in to the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network for coverage. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 5.30) is scheduled to start for New Hampshire against Binghamton RHP Oscar De La Cruz (0-2, 6.46).

The next home game will be on Tuesday, July 20, when the Reading Fightin’ Phils (Phillies) come to Delta Dental Stadium for the first time in 2021.