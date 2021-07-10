4 of 10 Three Hits from Vigil, Three RBI from Orimoloye Leads NH to Win

Binghamton, NY – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) rode a five-run eighth inning to a 7-3 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets Double-A affiliate) on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.
Fisher Cats starting pitcher Reilly Hovis retired the first six batters in order before surrendering three runs in the bottom of the third.
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-35) scored their runs on an RBI double from Manny Rodriguez and a two-run home run from Nick Meyer, all coming in the third. The Rumble Ponies were held without a hit after the fourth inning.
The Fisher Cats (23-32) got a two-run double from Demi Orimoloye in the top of the sixth. In the top of the eighth, New Hampshire got runs batted in from Rodrigo Vigil, Demi Orimoloye, and two from Chavez Young, en route to what would become the 10th comeback victory of the season. It would also be the fourth time the Fisher Cats won a game when trailing after seven innings.
A strong outing from New Hampshire pitcher Will McAffer (W, 1-0) in relief saw the Vancouver native pitch three full hitless innings. McAffer picked up his first win at the Double-A level.
Fitz Stadler pitched the final two frames for the Fisher Cats, striking out five of the seven batters he faced.
The Fisher Cats play again on Saturday in Binghamton at 6:35 p.m. Tune in to the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network for coverage. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 5.30) is scheduled to start for New Hampshire against Binghamton RHP Oscar De La Cruz (0-2, 6.46).
The next home game will be on Tuesday, July 20, when the Reading Fightin’ Phils (Phillies) come to Delta Dental Stadium for the first time in 2021.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2021 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.