4 more times added to the upcoming sold-out Holiday Lights Trolley Tour

MANCHESTER, NH – Four additional times have been added to the calendar for the city’s free holiday lights Trolley Tours for families on MTA’s Molly Trolley. Just as last time, the seats are going fast. As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, there were about 40 open seats across all four days.

The trolley will offer additional tours of holiday lights on four dates in December:

Saturday, December 11

Sunday, December 12

Saturday, December 18 and

Sunday, December 19

All tours will begin at 6 p.m.

Initially, Mayor Craig and MTA announced free holiday lights Trolley Tours on those four dates at 4:30 p.m., but tickets sold out within two hours.

“We saw an overwhelming response to our first round of tickets we released for the holiday lights tour. I’m so grateful to everyone at MTA who worked to double the amount of tours families can take to see the holiday lights displays across Manchester,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

The Trolley Tours will depart from JFK Coliseum (300 Beech St.) and take participants to select holiday lights displays around Manchester. Tours are expected to take approximately one hour.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets can be reserved here via Eventbrite.

Anyone interested in showing off their holiday light decorations can sign up to enter the Second Annual Manchester Holiday Lights Contest here. Nominations are open until Thursday, December 9.