4 brush fires in Manchester as dry spring threatens drought conditions across southern NH

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Jeffrey Hastings Police & Fire 0

Footage above of Manchester firefighters tamping down a brush fire at Karatzas Avenue on June 16. Video/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester fire crews responded to four fires Tuesday – two in the area of Kimball Street, one near the ballpark on Youville Street, and another in the area of 232 Karatzas Ave., which is shown in the video above.

The fires remain under investigation.

Towns across New Hampshire have responded to an increased number of brush fires over the past 24 hours due to the dry spring conditions.

According to the State Forest Protection Bureau Tuesday was a “moderate” hazard day, which means some wildfires may be expected and controlled burning is allowed with caution. New Hampshire’s lack of rain has it headed towards a moderate drought most likely this week, as heat and dry conditions continue.
National Weather Service map shows area of potential drought across New Hampshire and Vermont as of May 31.