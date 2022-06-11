4 arrested after call for robbery with gun at 7-Eleven results in ‘riotous behavior’

MANCHESTER, NH – Four men were arrested late Friday and two police officers were injured after a chaotic scene unfolded at the Beech Street 7-Eleven, prompted by a report of a robbery.

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 242 Beech St. for a report of a robbery in progress involving a firearm.

The caller reported that the suspect was still in the store. Numerous Manchester Officers responded and encountered many people, both inside and outside of the store. As officers attempted to identify who the person with the firearm was, two groups began fighting in the parking lot. A chaotic scene unfolded as more and more people got involved in the altercation. As it escalated, officers were attacked and assaulted.

At one point, all working Manchester Police Officers were on the scene to calm the riotous behavior.

Manchester Police arrested four men and ultimately learned that there had been no robbery with a firearm. The initial investigation revealed that both involved groups knew each other and the altercations were the result of an ongoing conflict.

Two Manchester Police Officers were injured as a result of this incident. Both were treated at a local hospital and have been discharged.

Arrested were the following: George Stanley, 29, of Manchester who was charged with simple assault- DV; felony riot, and resisting arrest; Richard Cooper 24 and Howard Cooper, 25 of Manchester, Alexander Cooper, 29, of Hooksett were all charged with felony riot and resisting arrest.

Police spokesperson Heather Hamel said she could only say that the three Cooper men are family, but did not know their specific relationship to one another.