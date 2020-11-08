3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded just off coast of Massachusetts Sunday morning

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MASSACHUSETTS – The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Massachusetts at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The quake at Buzzards Bay, southwest of Bliss Corner in Dartmouth, struck at a depth of about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles).

There were reports of people feeling the shake in surrounding towns, and some residents of Rhode Island and Connecticut also reported feeling the earthquake.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency via Twitter said it has not received any reports of major damage or injuries caused by the earthquake and reports there is no danger of a tsunami.

Editor’s Note: The magnitude of the earthquake has been adjusted to 3.6.