City-run shelter at 39 Beech St. to serve as emergency warming shelter this weekend

Friday, January 5, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Community, Featured News 0

Inside 39 Beech St. as seen in April of 2023. It had been opened in Februart if 2023 as an emergency shelter, and it will again serve as an emergency shelter as the first big snow of the season is anticipated. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Department of Housing Stability has indicated that the city will be operating an emergency warming station at 39 Beech St. Engagement Center in the anticipation of this weekend’s winter storm.

The station will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in coordination with the Manchester Fire Department if shelter capacity and temperature and weather thresholds are met. Those thresholds will be monitored by the Manchester Fire Department Division of Emergency Management. Transportation will be available to 39 Beech St. for those with disabilities, access and functional needs.

The Manchester Fire Department’s Squad One will be conducting fatality prevention outreach beginning on Friday to assist unhoused individuals in need of emergency shelter or warming center accommodations.

From Dec. 1 to March 31, the 1269 Café at 456 Union St. is also available as an overnight warming station from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. with doors opening every hour, in addition to its daytime schedule. The engagement center is also open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on 1269 Café can be found by calling 603-512-1571 and more information on 39 Beech St. can be found by calling 603-413-1775.

Information on warming stations across the state is available at www.DHHS.NH.gov.

