305-unit Wellington Heights development granted three variances from ZBA

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After tabling the matter in October, the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has approved three variances for a planned 305-unit development on 78 parcels in the Wellington Heights neighborhood between Smyth Road and Radburn Street.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Attorney John Cronin told the board that he worked to address the board’s concerns from the previous month, also noting that he received an agreement from the owner of several parcels that would be enclaved within the development to purchase those parcels for the sum of $400,000.

That owner, Keith Martell, expressed concerns over conditions of the sale to the board. Martell also told the board that at one point he had obtained approval for a single-family development in the area, a hardship that the developers of the proposed 305-unit project said would be financially infeasible, although he did not specify when this approval was obtained. Martell also said that the recently passed city master plan urged a mix of different housing densities that would be best served by a mix of higher density and single-family homes at this development.

Cronin challenged Martell’s assertion regarding the financial feasibility of single-family homes on the parcels, reiterating the cost of installing streets for single-family units versus higher density units. Cronin also told the board that he received an e-mail from Martell on Nov. 5 indicating that he would be willing to sell the parcels with several conditions attached.

Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, who represents the area of the proposed development, said that he supported the proposal but would come before the Planning Board when the development heads there for review to address concerns from residents on Smyth Road and the Edward J. Roy Drive area regarding traffic and egress issues.

Two opponents of the variances, both from Smyth Road, expressed concern regarding traffic that would come from the connection of Smyth Road and Radburn Street despite ZBA Chair Robert Breault stating that traffic was not within the purview of the ZBA. Other concerns included impact to property values, environmental impacts from blasting and impacts to land nearby in Hooksett, which Cronin had previous challenged after last month’s meeting.

The only member of the public speaking in favor of the proposal other than Stewart was Vanessa Blais of the Manchester Housing Alliance, who stated that the city is facing an economic collapse if the city’s complete lack of available housing is not addressed quickly.

“We’ve really got to get going really quickly in building these developments and we have to make sure that it doesn’t look like we’re obstructing these developments,” she said.

The three variances, providing relief to allow four story buildings on parcels zoning for only 2.5 stories, 55.6 feet of height where only 35 feet is allowed was unanimously approved.

A condition was attached to the approval requiring the applicant to include 20 two-bedroom units affordable to families making up to 100 percent of the area median income to address affordable housing concerns for a period of 20 years. That proposal was offered by Cronin during his initial remarks.

ZBA member Anne Kettering noted that working families may still not be able to afford the units, which would run roughly at $1,300 per month, with the final motion modifying the condition to add that the applicant would also seek other measures to increase affordable housing at the property.

Additional details on the proposal from the Manchester Department of Planning and Community Development can be found below.