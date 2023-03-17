3 years later Derry Police still seeking solid leads on missing woman

DERRY, NH – March 17, 2023 marks three years since the disappearance of Amanda Grazewski.

Derry police detectives have logged hundreds of investigative hours including interviews, area searches, internet and social media examinations and follow-up on numerous “tips.”

As of this date there have been no sustained tips or information as to Amanda’s whereabouts or the circumstance under which she disappeared. Derry police continue to investigate all possible leads and interview known associates of Amanda and the friends last believed to have seen her.

As we keep this investigation active many people are learning of Amanda’s disappearance for the first time. This has caused a re-circulation of old tips being offered as “new.” Derry detectives continue to sort through these in hopes of finding new investigative leads to pursue.

Anyone with information regarding Amanda Grazewski’s disappearance is asked to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.

BELOW IS THE ORIGINAL MISSING PERSON PRESS RELEASE

The Derry Police Department is investigating a report of a missing person. Amanda Grazewski was last seen in Derry on March 17, 2020, where she was staying with a friend on Birch Street.

She reportedly left that residence in the early morning hours without her purse, cell phone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since. Amanda has a history of substance abuse. She is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett, NH. Derry police are seeking the public’s help in locating Amanda Grazewski.

Amanda is a white female, 5-foot-5-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not own or have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Amanda Grazewski or her present whereabouts is asked to contact Derry Police at 603-432-6111.