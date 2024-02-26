3 women indicted for 2013 alleged criminal mischief at Elibt Systems in Merrimack

CONCORD, NH – The Hillsborough County Grand Jury on Feb. 23 returned indictments against Sophie Ross of Housatonic, Mass., Bridget Shergalis of Dayville, Conn., and Calla Walsh of Cambridge, Mass., for their roles in the November 20, 2023, attack on Elbit Systems of America in Merrimack.

Ms. Ross, Ms. Shergalis, and Ms. Walsh are each charged with riot, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, burglary, and conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence for their actions in climbing to the roof of Elbit Systems of America, creating a disturbance, and causing property damage. Each charge is a class B felony, punishable by 3.5 to 7 years in the state prison.

The next hearing for these matters is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.

The charges and allegations against Ms. Ross, Ms. Shergalis, and Ms. Walsh are merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.