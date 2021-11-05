3 vehicles stolen from car dealership in overnight break-in

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – An overnight burglary at Bonneville & Sons car dealership in which three vehicles were stolen is under investigation.

On Nov. 4 police were dispatched to Bonneville and Son, 625 Hooksett Road, for a report of a burglary.

Arriving officers located a broken glass window. An employee told police that when they arrived at the businesses around 7:15 a.m. they found the office manager’s door open and glass on the floor.

Three cars were found to be missing, a 2020 Octane Red Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye wide body, a 2017 Granite Gray Dodge Charger Daytona 392, and a 2020 Black Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.The value of these 3 vehicles is more than $200,000.

A 2020 Toyota RAV4 stolen out of Waltham MA was also located at the scene. The vehicle was towed and Waltham Police were notified.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest and/or conviction.