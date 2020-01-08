3-vehicle crash on South Willow leaves 1 person injured

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Jeffrey Hastings Police & Fire 0
A Jeep, an ambulance and a recycling truck were involved in a three-way collision on Wednesday morning. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A three-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning involving an AMR ambulance and a Republic Recycling transport truck left one person trapped inside a Jeep.

Emergency calls were made at about 7 a.m. Jan. 8 for the accident at the intersection of South Willow and Spring Garden streets. The AMR medic on scene confirmed entrapment of a person in the Jeep.
Two AMR ambulances, Engine 7, Rescue 1, and Car 1 responded to the scene. The “jaws of life” were used to cut the female driver of the Jeep from the wreckage, and she was transported to Elliot Hospital.
According to its website, Republic Recycling Services provides recycling containers for Manchester and other communities. One of their transport trucks was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Jan. 8, 2020. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

According to unofficial accounts from the scene, the AMR ambulance was stopped in a northerly direction on South Willow, the Republic truck was traveling south on South Willow Street, and the Jeep was traveling east from Spring Garden onto South Willow. It was not yet determined who had the right of way.

The driver of the truck and AMR personnel were uninjured.  An investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash is being handled by Manchester Police.