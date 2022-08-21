3-vehicle collision in Albany claims life of child, 2 adults seriously injured

ALBANY, NH – On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police – Troop E barracks, along with the Carol County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 16 in the Town of Albany, in the area of mile marker 72.2.

Initial investigation determined that a 2018 Ford F550 was traveling southbound on Route 16 when the vehicle collided with a 2020 KIA. As a result of the collision, the 2020 KIA then collided with a 2015 Volvo. As a result of the incident, a juvenile in the KIA sustained fatal injuries while another juvenile and two adults sustained serious injuries.

At the request of the New Hampshire State Police – Troop E, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and assumed the lead of the investigation. The C.A.R. Unit was assisted on scene by New Hampshire State Police – Troop E, Carol County Sheriff’s Department, Conway Fire/EMS Department, and Action Ambulance.

All aspects of the collision remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the crash are asked to contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.