3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 at NH’s psychiatric hospital

CONCORD, NH – The state-run psychiatric hospital, the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, has three cases of COVID-19 among staff, according to Jake Leon, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been no cases among residents and no deaths, Leon said. Leon said all staff and residents have been tested.

There is no mention on the hospital’s website of the positive tests.

Leon also said there are no COVID-19 cases associated with the Glencliff Home or the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home.

The New Hampshire Hospital website details how it is handling the virus below: