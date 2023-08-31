3 rescued from small island in the Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 Manchester Fire dispatch received a report that three adult males were stranded on a small island in the Merrimack River just below the Amoskeag Dam while swimming. They were able to walk out to the area they were swimming, however, the Central River company had just opened the spillways from the dam causing the area to become too dangerous to walk back out.

Rescuers arrived to the Fisher Cat stadium boat ramp on Commercial Street and launched both boats 1 & 2 with two members from Rescue 1 in each boat. Both boats made their way north up the river to the east side island by the dam, where a small fire was spotted. Three members were placed in one boat with the other boat to be a safety vessel. They made their way up a smaller portion of the river and placed the boat on a part of the island to gain access to the trapped individuals. The members made their way through the rocky island to the individuals, suited them in life preservers and escorted them back down towards the boat. There was a small river crossing where the individuals were placed on a rope for safety while crossing.

All individuals were loaded up in the boat and brought back to shore safely.

Resources: Engines 11,5 Trucks 1,6 Rescue 1, Boats 1 &2 Car 1, ALS-2

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: Shallow water, rapids, poor visibility